Azerbaijan names new general director to lead Baku port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Eldar Salahov has been appointed general director of Baku International Sea Port LLC of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, Trend reports.

Eldar Salahov was born in Baku. In 1997, he graduated from the Azerbaijan State Economic Institute with a degree in Finance. In 2014, he received a PhD degree in economics.

In 1998-2001, he worked as an expert of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on the feasibility study of free economic zones, in 2001-2002 - as a chief specialist of the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry of Economic Development. He held senior positions in various private companies and international projects as CEO and Vice President from 2003 through 2016.

Salahov from 2016 continued his work at the State Agency for Vocational Education under the Ministry of Education as Head of Department, from 2019 - at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture as Deputy Head of the Department of International Relations and Information Technology, Head of the Department of International Cooperation and Protocol.

He was the head of the project management team of the “General Plan of Baku City for 2020-2040”, deputy head of the working groups established for the preparation of the “General Plan” of the liberated territories, as well as the “General Plans” of the cities of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Shusha, Kalbajar and Lachin, as well as the head of the project management team established to participate in the international tender for the right to organize in 2026 in Baku the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF#13) - one of the prestigious events of the UN.

Salahov started his career in Azerbaijani Railways in September 2024, becoming head of the International Relations Department.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 25, 2025, “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC was reorganized by joining Baku Port to it. This measure is aimed at increasing the efficiency and promptness of transportation operations and logistics processes in the railway industry, as well as to better meet the needs of maritime transportation.