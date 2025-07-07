Afghanistan seeks to boost investments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. As part of the 6th OIC Business Forum held in Shusha, a meeting took place between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Trend reports.

AZPROMO’s Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev shared information about Karabakh’s ancient history and rich cultural heritage. He also spoke about the agency's activities and its key priority areas.

Tawakul Ahmadyar, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, expressed his satisfaction with the Afghan delegation’s visit to Shusha and noted Afghanistan’s interest in increasing investment in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed prospects for strengthening economic relations between the two countries, potential investment partnerships, and possible steps toward future cooperation.