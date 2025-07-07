Kazmortransflot showcases landmark oil transport milestones since inception

Photo: KazMunayGas

Since its founding, Kazmortransflot has transported over 210 million tons of oil in the Caspian and open seas. Since 2019, the Trans-Caspian route has moved 140,000+ containers and 830,000+ tons of dry cargo. Kazmortransflot operates 15 modern vessels and is expanding its fleet with new container ships and Aframax tankers.

