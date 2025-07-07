EIA shares projections for OPEC oil revenues through 2026
Photo: EIA
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that OPEC crude oil export revenues will continue to decline in 2025 and 2026 due to expected lower crude oil prices over the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy