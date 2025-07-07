Alstom inks contract for Türkiye's high-speed train line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Alstom has signed a contract with RESA for the supply of the Rigid Catenary System for the Halkalı-Kapıkule high-speed train line, which will strengthen Istanbul’s transportation infrastructure by increasing passenger transport by 80 percent and freight transport by 45 percent, Trend reports via the company.

Alstom’s rigid catenary system, which will be used for the first time on the YHT line in Türkiye, will be located in a double-track tunnel, each approximately 7 kilometers long and 8.3 meters wide, that will pass under residential areas and Küçükçekmece Lake. This line will strengthen Istanbul’s transportation infrastructure and contribute to its economy by providing an 80 percent increase in passenger transportation and a 45 percent increase in freight transportation.

Providing global services in 63 countries in rail transportation systems, Alstom is taking steps towards the future with its new investments in Türkiye, where it has been operating for over 70 years. The company, which established the Alstom Turkey Engineering and Technology Center, Türkiye’s global rail system signaling engineering center, in 2023, opened a rail system components factory in Bursa in 2024 and began exporting from Türkiye to Europe. Alstom will also put the Signaling Systems Integration Laboratory and Test Center, which will be a rail system signaling test center to be established by the private sector in Türkiye, into operation by the end of 2025.

Alstom Türkiye General Manager Kerem Bugay said that Alstom’s rigid catenary system will be used for the first time on the YHT line in Türkiye.

“We will continue to contribute to our country’s rail system goals with projects and investments. Even though we are global, we are a local company”

Kerem Bugay, who stated that they positioned Alstom Türkiye as a local company, said, “With our investments, our strong local organization and the capabilities we have developed for the benefit of the sector, we offer services from A to Z as a reliable business partner that adds strength to Türkiye’s power. While we resolutely support the Transportation Master Plan that shapes Türkiye’s future in rail transportation and the 2053 Net Zero Carbon Emission targets, we also train the rail system engineers of the future with all our work, especially with our Engineering and Technology Center.”

Stating that they provide rail system components to Alstom's projects in Europe from their factory in Bursa, Bugay said that they aim to increase the production capacity and employment of the Bursa factory by two and a half times in the next two years.

Bugay also stated that the more than 25 Turkish suppliers they work with have access to a market worth 30 to 50 million euros annually.

It put 150 thousand rail system vehicles into service

With over 100 years of global experience and over 86 thousand employees, Alstom operates in 63 countries including Turkey and has put 150 thousand rail system vehicles into service worldwide to date. From high-speed trains to metros, monorails to trams, turnkey systems to services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions, Alstom brings together its customers with smart and sustainable rail system solutions in different areas and aims to reduce the carbon footprint in rail systems for a more livable world in the future.

Alstom Türkiye Headquarters office was positioned as the regional center for Türkiye, Africa, Middle East and Central Asia, specifically for signaling and infrastructure solution