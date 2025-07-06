Winners of Baku Speed Festival announced (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The winners of the Baku Speed Festival have been announced, Trend reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation with the support of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company and Caspian Event Organizers, the festival featured the qualifying and final stages of the US Legends Cars competition, attracting speed enthusiasts from across the country.

Pilot Adil Akhundov secured first place, followed by Murad Hasanov in second and Farid Guliyev in third.

In addition to the races, the festival delighted visitors with a drift show and an exhibition highlighting the latest innovations in the automotive industry.