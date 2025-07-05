Kazakhstan eyes sweeping reforms in gas sector to fix investment gaps

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region

A key meeting on Kazakhstan's gas industry was held in Taldykorgan, focusing on systemic reforms to ensure stable gas supply amid an 80 percent rise in domestic demand over the past decade. Officials from the Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz highlighted the financial strain of low retail prices and the need for infrastructure modernization.

