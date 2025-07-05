Azerbaijan and Pakistan ink MoU to boost investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ Azerbaijan and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding providing for investments in the country, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the participation of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, providing for investments in this country.

“The document, we signed with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, will give impetus to the implementation of the instructions of the leaders of the two countries to further strengthen mutual economic relations and investment partnership,” the publication reads.