Azerbaijani students mark academic year’s end at Gardaban Integration Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The final event of the 2024-2025 academic year, organized by the “Gardabani Education and Integration Center,” was held at the Gardabani House of Culture, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The meeting highlighted the educational and outreach activities of the center during the last academic year, the successes achieved by the students, and the positive results of teacher-pupil cooperation were presented to the public.

The event was attended by the teaching staff of the center, students, parents, representatives of local government, and other guests.

Director of the Gardabani Education and Integration Center, Chichek Huseynova, talked in detail about the activities of the center for the past period. More than 350 pupils studied at the center during the reporting period, and 160 of them were especially distinguished.

These 160 students were awarded certificates for their active participation and achievements in the academic year.