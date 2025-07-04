Ersin Tatar confirms cooperation proposals sent to Republic of Cyprus

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Northern Cyprus is fully committed to the goals of the ECO Vision 2035, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, said at the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend's special correspondent reports.

He stated that Northern Cyprus has been participating in the activities of the organization since 1992 and has been actively contributing to its work since 2012, when it received observer status.

Tatar also touched upon the Cyprus issue in his speech.

"Despite our good attitude in all the discussions on the Cyprus issue, which have lasted for 62 years, we, as the Turkish side, have not been able to achieve any results. "At a time when peace, tranquility, and stability are most necessary in the world and in our region, we have sent cooperation proposals to the other side that are beneficial to both peoples living in the islands of Cyprus.

We seek to solve problems through dialogue and diplomacy. We have once again put forward proposals for cooperation that will link today with the future, not only in words but also in deeds. “Unfortunately, the leadership of the Republic of Cyprus has left these proposals unanswered,” he concluded.