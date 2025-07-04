National Bank reports decline in Kazakhstan's business activity index
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
In June 2025, Kazakhstan's National Bank reported a slowdown in business activity, with the Business Activity Index dropping to 50.6 from 51.4 in May. Growth persisted in manufacturing, services, and trade, while construction and mining declined.
