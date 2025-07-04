Kazakhstan sees potential in Baku-Supsa pipeline for oil exports - minister (Exclusive)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ Kazakhstan deems the Baku-Supsa pipeline to be promising for pumping its oil, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi.

According to him, a roadmap for cooperation has already been signed between the national companies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan - KazMunayGas and SOCAR - which the parties strictly follow.

"In the first six months of this year, about 750,000 tons of oil were pumped along existing routes, while for the entire last year, this figure was almost one and a half million tons," he said.

The minister noted that in 2025, the same volumes of supplies are expected to be maintained, and Kazakhstan is ready to increase them.

"We are in constant contact with our colleagues from SOCAR and are considering any possible transport corridors, including Baku-Supsa," Akkenzhenov emphasized.

He added that a pipeline with a capacity of 5 million tons per year could become an important alternative for Kazakhstan to supply oil to the Black Sea ports, provided that it is economically feasible.

The official also praised the organization of the ECO summit in Khankendi, noting the participation of heads of state and government, as well as the rich delegation of Kazakhstan led by the prime minister.

He emphasized that the discussions were meaningful and covered a wide range of issues, including the current topic of the green agenda.