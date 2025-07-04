President Masoud Pezeshkian proposes to hold next ECO Summit in Iran

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed to hold the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Iran, Iranian President said during his speech at the 17th ECO Summit in the city of Khankendi, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its readiness to host one of the next ECO summits and welcomes the participation of the esteemed member states,” he said.

In addition, Masoud Pezeshkian noted the necessity to further develop cooperation within the ECO framework in key areas.

"Regional trade within ECO still accounts for only 8% of the countries' total trade. We must intensify the negotiations on the free trade area and bring them to a concrete outcome by 2035. Revision of the trade agreement and its early implementation is essential," the head of state added.