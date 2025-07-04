Iran's Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran's Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan

4 July 2025
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport to welcome the President.

Masoud Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Emin Huseynov, and other officials.

