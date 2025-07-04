Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President of Tajikistan begins his visit to Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 4 July 2025 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President.

Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and other officials.

