UK ambassador expresses deep concern about Azerbaijanis in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The incidents taking place against Azerbaijanis in Russia are of deep concern to us, the UK ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims and express our support for the Azerbaijani people at this time. We express our support for Azerbaijan's efforts to bring justice," the publication reads.

On the morning of the 27th of last month, the Russian Federal Security Service raided the homes of Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. During the raid, two Azerbaijani brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safaroм, were killed and several people were detained.