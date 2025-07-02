EBRD shares latest stats on project portfolio in Azerbaijan
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held a project portfolio worth 991 million euros in Azerbaijan as of late May. Most of the funds, 89 percent, were dedicated to sustainable infrastructure projects. The private sector accounted for 38 percent of the total portfolio, with EBRD’s own share at one percent
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy