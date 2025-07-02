EBRD shares latest stats on project portfolio in Azerbaijan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held a project portfolio worth 991 million euros in Azerbaijan as of late May. Most of the funds, 89 percent, were dedicated to sustainable infrastructure projects. The private sector accounted for 38 percent of the total portfolio, with EBRD’s own share at one percent

