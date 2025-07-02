Azerbaijani oil hits new highs in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on July 1 increased by $0.51 (0,7 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $72.52 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.51 (0.72 percent) to $71.21 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a growth of $0.53 (0.95 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $56.32 per barrel.



The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, surged by $0.55, or 0.8 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $68.71 per barrel.