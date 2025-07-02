Iran's National Copper Industry Company's sales show markable uptick
The National Iranian Copper Industries Company’s (NICICO) sales rose 33 percent to 459 trillion rials ($764 million) in the first three months of the Iranian year. Last year’s sales in the same period were 344 trillion rials ($572 million). In the third month, sales jumped 110 percent to 147 trillion rials ($244 million).
