Azerbaijan signals upcoming disclosure of Aktau incident inspection results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. All three countries are conducting expert examinations on the incident in Aktau, the head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Nemat Avazov, said at a press conference on the criminal case of Azerbaijanis killed in Russia, Trend reports.

According to him, numerous inspections are being conducted on the incident.

"A few days ago, employees of the Investigation Department traveled to Kazakhstan and met with Kazakh colleagues. The results of the investigation are likely to be announced soon."