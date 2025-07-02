ECO moves forward with crucial steps toward gender equality, Deputy SecGen says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is taking important steps towards gender equality, the organization's Deputy Secretary General Silapberdi Nurberdiyev said at the OEC Women's Forum held in Lachin, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He noted that women should be supported not only in traditional but also in modern fields:

"Today in our world, women play an important role in making important decisions. The OIC is taking serious steps to support women. The Forum will once again emphasize the role that women play in building a strong economic society," he noted.

The ECO representative emphasized that it is necessary not only to traditionally empower women to address climate change, but also to empower them in the green economy:

"We must also develop the field of science and technology. For example, steps should be taken in the field of technology. Our plans for this are ready. We must further strengthen the position of women in the fields of culture and sports. We must ensure proper funding and take real action. Digital skills among women must become more widespread," he added.