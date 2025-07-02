Croatian Armed Forces bolster ranks with new officer appointments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Support Command of Croatia ceremonially welcomed nine young officers to their first officer duties, Trend reports via the country's Defense Ministry.

These lieutenants, who have successfully completed their studies at the Croatian Defence Academy "Dr. Franjo Tuđman", have been assigned to units and organizational structures within the Support Command following their basic officer training.

On this occasion, the Commander of the Support Command welcomed the young officers, congratulating them on completing their training and on the beginning of their officer careers within the Support Command.

"Your first days in the unit are the foundation of your further professional development. We are pleased that you, as officers, have chosen the military profession and wish to join us in building the Croatian Armed Forces, contributing your civilian expertise and knowledge to the development of the Support Command. We expect initiative, responsibility, and readiness to learn from you. Within the Support Command, you will have the opportunity to prove yourselves in demanding but vital tasks essential to the functioning of the entire Croatian Armed Forces system," said Brigadier Mile Vukičević.

During the reception, the lieutenants were introduced to the organization, tasks, and mission of the Support Command, as well as to the possibilities for professional advancement and career development within the system.

The appointment of nine young officers to their first positions as lieutenants (specializing in technical, transportation, logistics, construction, and psychological fields) marks an important step in the rejuvenation and strengthening of the officer corps, further enhancing the capabilities and readiness of both the Support Command and the Croatian Armed Forces as a whole.

In addition to Brigadier Mile Vukičević, the young officers were welcomed by the Chief of the Commander’s Office, the Head of the Personnel Department, the Head of the Logistics Department, and the commanders of the Support Command units to which the officers have been assigned.

