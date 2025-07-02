Increasing women's role in education and teaching remains one of Azerbaijan's key goals - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Increasing the role of women in education and teaching is one of our main goals, the chairperson of the board of directors of the Education Development Fund, Elnur Nasibov, said at the Women's Forum of ECO member countries held in Lachin, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, the number of girls studying in educational institutions is increasing.

"Especially when it comes to Azerbaijan's educational system, it is one of the largest systems in the country, with one million six hundred thousand students. As for girls in secondary education, they make up 60 percent of the total. At the university level, 52.1 percent of students are girls, which is a very good indicator. Increasing the role of women in education and teaching in general is one of our main goals. Currently, females make up 36 percent of all those who receive vocational education. However, the Ministry of Education and Science aims to increase this number to 40 percent," he added.