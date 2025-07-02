Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts OECD business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Shusha is hosting a business forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD), Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The event is held within the framework of the OIC Week. The forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy, AZPROMO, the Secretariat of the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the OECD Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The main objective of the Forum is to promote investment and trade between OIC member countries, strengthen cooperation between business circles, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

The event will discuss partnership opportunities in food, agriculture, textiles, ICT, tourism, transportation, and the circular economy. There will also be meetings in the formats of “business-to-government” (B2G) and “business-to-business” (B2B).

The forum is an important platform for expanding economic ties in the OIC region.

Will be updated