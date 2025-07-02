Turkmen, Kazakh foreign ministers explore ways to further their strategic alliance

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 2. A telephone conversation was held between Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of bilateral collaboration, alongside the strategic alignment within regional and global entities.



Both parties articulated a reciprocal commitment to comprehensively bolster the strategic alliance between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, encompassing the execution of accords established at both the apex and elevated tiers.



The ministers conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the timeline for forthcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements slated for the balance of 2025.

