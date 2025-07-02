Baku urges Russia to act against perpetrators of Azerbaijan's AZAL plane incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. We expect Russia to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in connection with the summoning of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 2, 2025, Trend reports.

The statement went on to recall that tensions in bilateral relations have been growing since the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Russian airspace late last year. The failure to take necessary steps in response, attempts to distort the actual circumstances, and an ongoing disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan in Russian media, including by certain officials and media representatives, were described as unacceptable.

“It was emphasized that Azerbaijan expects Russia to conduct a full and transparent investigation into this tragedy, identify and prosecute those responsible, and provide compensation to the victims. It stressed that these steps are critical for easing the negative atmosphere in bilateral relations,'' the information notes.