Azerbaijan's Shusha Business Forum offers great opportunities to transform ECO potential into efficiency - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. AZPROMO provides its support in the implementation of various projects within the framework of the compiled roadmap, the executive director of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, Yusif Abdullayev said during his speech at the Business Forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD) in Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The executive director recalled that Azerbaijan held joint forums with Iran and Pakistan this year:

"Türkiye also implements joint projects with leading business organizations. A Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum was held in Ankara, and a memorandum was signed".

Abdullayev added that today's forum offers ample opportunities to transform the potential within the organization into productivity.

"We must strengthen our cooperation in renewable energy, digital technologies.

AZPROMO will continue to turn ideas into capital. We believe that the results of the forum will make a great contribution outside the OECD as well," he concluded.