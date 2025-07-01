Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts Youth Forum of Economic Cooperation Organization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Youth Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

The event is being held for the first time within the framework of the “OIC Week.”

The main goal of the forum is to activate the participation of youth in building the future of the OIC region and include their ideas in the new development strategy of the organization.

The event will promote the active role of youth in the spheres of sustainable development, economic integration, and innovation, as well as their involvement in decision-making processes.

The forum will address trade and economic cooperation, sustainable development and technology, human capital, and other topics.

The forum will also become an important platform for enhancing the role of youth in regional politics and promoting their contribution to future generations.

