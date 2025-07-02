Lithuanian FM holds talks with Belarusian opposition leader in Vilnius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys meets today with Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and extends congratulations on the recent release of her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, who was freed at the end of June, Trend reports.

The meeting focuses on the release of 14 political prisoners who were previously detained by Belarusian authorities. Tsikhanouskaya and Tsikhanouski thank Lithuania for its principled stance and sustained advocacy, which they say has contributed to international pressure and recent progress.

“A free, democratic, and human rights–respecting Belarus is a core national interest for Lithuania,” says Minister Budrys. He reaffirms Lithuania’s steadfast support for the Belarusian people and their pursuit of democratic change.

Budrys emphasized that while the release of Syarhei Tsikhanouski marks a hopeful development, the broader fight for the unconditional release of all political prisoners must continue. According to Belarusian human rights defenders, more than 1,170 individuals remain imprisoned for political reasons, though the real number may be significantly higher.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Belarusian democratic forces and their families currently in Lithuania. “As long as Belarus is governed by an illegitimate regime, we must protect those who seek refuge and stand for democratic values,” Budrys notes.

Lithuania calls on the international community to maintain and strengthen sanctions and diplomatic pressure until all political prisoners are freed and meaningful democratic reforms begin. Lithuania remains committed to supporting the Belarusian people and to offering a haven to those persecuted for their beliefs.