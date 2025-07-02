Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss rollout of advanced financial approaches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a working visit to the National Bank of Georgia to exchange experience on supervision and regulatory issues, a source in the CBA told Trend.

Throughout the convened sessions under the auspices of the visit, comprehensive dialogues were conducted regarding the operationalization of contemporary methodologies within the fiscal domains of both nations, aimed at enhancing their overall efficacy.



The discussions encompassed a plethora of themes including the organizational architecture and structural dynamics of the supervisory continuum, the risk-centric supervisory paradigm, oversight mechanisms aimed at countering the legitimization of assets procured through illicit activities and the financing of terrorism, advancements in supervisory technologies, and the intricacies of model risk governance.

