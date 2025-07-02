Kazakhstan highlights vital role of partnership development with Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of partnership relations with Azerbaijan, the head of the office of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan Asan Zhakishev said during the 6th ECO Business Forum on the topic "Promotion of Investments and Trade as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region", Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"It's gratifying that these ties not only strengthen the bilateral economic agenda, but also make a significant contribution to the formation of a balanced and sustainable architecture of interaction within the ECO," he also said.

Zhakishev emphasized that Kazakhstan remains a key transit hub in the region. The country is actively developing infrastructure in the north-south and east-west directions, seaports, and is also modernizing railway networks, creating conditions for increasing transit volumes and optimizing supply chains. According to him, special attention is paid to the development of the Middle Corridor.

"Great importance is attached to ensuring transport connectivity with South Asia. Afghanistan, as an important link in regional stability, is viewed by Kazakhstan as a promising partner in infrastructure, trade, and humanitarian initiatives. We consistently promote the integration of Afghan enterprises and institutions in the regional supply chain," he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel