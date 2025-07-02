Kazakhstan and Moldova deepen diplomatic bonds amid new embassy opening

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, where they discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Moldovan relations, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Tokayev noted that the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in Kazakhstan is a significant event, reflecting the two countries’ desire to strengthen friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation.

In turn, Popșoi congratulated all Kazakh diplomats on their professional holiday on behalf of President Tokayev, emphasizing the special role of diplomacy in the current international realities.

Furthermore, the stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding the potential avenues for amplifying trade, economic synergies, and investment collaborations across diverse sectors of reciprocal interest.

In conclusion, President Tokayev conveyed greetings to the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Earlier, Popșoi held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, where they discussed priority areas of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, as well as the schedule of events for the current year. On the same day, the ministers also participated in the ceremonial opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Astana.

