Azerbaijan unveils master-planned city projects in liberated regions

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Azerbaijani government has prepared master plans for eight liberated cities, Gulshan Rzayeva, deputy head of the office of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, said at a panel session “The role of women in urban development” held within the framework of the Women's Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Lachin, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Rzayeva noted that efforts are being made to ensure high inclusiveness of cities, including the liberated territories.

"Creating a green environment in public places is also important. The Azerbaijani government has prepared a master plan for the eight cities liberated from occupation. Inclusivity has been taken as an important criterion," she also said.

She pointed out that Azerbaijan is working on the role of women in urban planning at the national level.

"We are bringing the experience of international experts to the country level. The National Urban Development Forum has been held since 2022, and the next forum will be held in October. Besides, the World Urban Planning Forum will be held in Baku from May 17 to 26 of next year. Women should not only build strong families and communities, but also make our cities sustainable and healthy," the official added.

