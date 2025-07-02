Azerbaijani probe throws light on Ziyaddin Safarov's circumstances of death

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Ziyaddin Safarov died of injuries received as a result of physical violence used against him in the car and at the place he was taken to, the investigator of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Parviz Jalilov said at a press conference on the criminal case of Azerbaijanis killed in Russia, Trend reports.

According to him, on June 27, when Ziyaddin Safarov was detained in his house, there were no bodily injuries on his body.

"Witnesses in the criminal case were questioned, relevant conclusions of the State Migration Service were obtained, and numerous other investigative actions were carried out. Ramin Safarov is also one of the persons subjected to physical violence in the Russian Federation on June 27," he added.