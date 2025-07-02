Kazakhstan proposes important updates to payment and money transfer legislation
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The National Bank of Kazakhstan is drafting new regulations to improve payment and money transfer systems. Key changes include mandatory cashless payments for real estate shared participation contracts and a ban on third-party recovery of emergency compensation funds.
