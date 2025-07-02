Atyrau Freight Car Building Plant set to ramp up wagon production by 2026

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

LLP "Atyrau Carriage Building Plant" (ACBP) aims to reach an annual production capacity of 6,000–7,000 wagons by 2026. Inaugurated in 2022, the facility commenced its initial prototype fabrication in the latter half of 2024 and is strategically positioned to initiate limited-scale manufacturing operations by the conclusion of 2024.

