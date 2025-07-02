ECO signals strong private sector partnership intent in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Today, we came to Shusha for the biennial Leaders' Summit, and Azerbaijan treated this meeting completely differently, the assistant to the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Cagatay Emrah Ongut, told reporters at the business forum held in Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He stated that the work of the meeting started with forums on different directions:

"The Youth Forum was held the other day, and today the Business Forum will be held. More than 170 businessmen from all OIC member countries will meet. This Business Forum will be the sixth edition," he noted.

Ongut added that the current working principle of the organization is cooperation with states.

"In the coming period, we intend to work more closely with private sector representatives. We will conduct the first test of this at the forum in Shusha," he concluded.