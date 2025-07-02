Russian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan’s MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 2, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

It was stated that during the meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov, Azerbaijan expressed its protest over Russia’s unfriendly actions and steps that undermine bilateral relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan once again conveyed its deep concern over the events of June 27, when raids carried out by Russian law enforcement on homes of Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani citizens and serious injuries to several others due to unlawful conduct. It was noted that the explanation provided by Russia contradicts both the visible signs of severe violence on the bodies of the deceased and the forensic findings. The Azerbaijani side also emphasized that the use of discriminatory language in Russian media - including referring to Azerbaijanis as an "ethnic criminal group" - is unacceptable and reflects manifestations of ethnic intolerance.

Azerbaijan underscored that it expects a thorough and objective investigation by Russia into the violations committed by its law enforcement agencies and for those responsible to be held accountable. It was also stated that interpreting Azerbaijan's position on this matter as interference in Russia’s internal affairs is unfounded.

The Azerbaijani side also rejected Russia’s objections regarding recent measures taken with respect to the Sputnik Azerbaijan office, stating that all actions were carried out in full compliance with Azerbaijani legislation and that an official investigation is currently underway.

The statement went on to recall that tensions in bilateral relations have been growing since the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Russian airspace late last year. The failure to take necessary steps in response, attempts to distort the actual circumstances, and an ongoing disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan in Russian media - including by certain officials and media representatives - were described as unacceptable.

Azerbaijan reiterated its expectation that Russia conduct a full and transparent investigation into this tragedy, identify and prosecute those responsible, and provide compensation to the victims. It stressed that these steps are critical for easing the negative atmosphere in bilateral relations.

Finally, it was noted that public statements made over the past 4-5 months by various Russian political figures and media outlets, which undermine Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and insult the Azerbaijani people, have also harmed bilateral ties.

As a result, the Azerbaijani side conveyed to the Russian Ambassador that the aforementioned actions of the Russian Federation are contrary to the spirit of friendship and mutual respect and have led to increased tension and negative impact on bilateral relations.

Russia was urged to take appropriate measures to ease tensions and restore a constructive atmosphere in the relationship between the two countries.