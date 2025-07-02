Iran rolls out incentives to lure foreign investment into Qom Province

In the first quarter of the Iranian year 2025, Qom province attracted over $3 million in foreign investments across six projects, with a total of $14 million in investment project licenses issued. Nationwide, Iran approved 177 foreign investment projects worth $8.5 billion in the first two months, signaling robust investor interest from the Persian Gulf and neighboring countries.

