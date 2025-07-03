Tajikistan and Saudi Fund for Development set to expand project financing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 3. Tajikistan and the Saudi Fund for Development discussed expanding cooperation in key infrastructure sectors during a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Fund, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Trend reports via the press service of the President.

The negotiations, held in Dushanbe, focused on financing strategic projects in education, transport, healthcare, hydropower, and water resource management. Particular attention was given to the Fund’s current contributions and future involvement in Tajikistan’s development initiatives.

President Rahmon expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support, including the allocation of $100 million toward the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant and $30 million for the Kulob ring road project. He underscored the importance of continued financial cooperation with the Fund to drive the country’s socio-economic progress.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to explore further avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration and strengthen long-term development partnerships.