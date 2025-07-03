IGB operator to run annual capacity auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The independent transmission operator ICGB will run annual auctions for the available capacity of the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector on 7 July for firm products and 21 July for interruptible products, the ICGB told Trend.

Capacity at the interconnection point (IP) with TAP and the IP with DESFA will be marketed on the platform PRISMA, while the Stara Zagora IP with Bulgartransgaz will be marketed on the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

ICGB will offer firm products covering the next 5 consecutive gas years. Entry capacity at the IP with DESFA and the IP with the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) will be offered on a competing basis.

Interruptible reverse (virtual) capacity will be offered for 1 gas year (2025/2026) only at the IP with Bulgartransgaz (entry) and the IP with TAP (exit).

Detailed information is already visible on the PRISMA and RBP platforms, allowing market participants to prepare their bids in advance. “We encourage all interested parties to submit, as this is a key step for the region’s energy independence”, ICGB’s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas noted.

Less than three years after entering commercial operation, the IGB pipeline has more than 45 registered users and plays a key role in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe. The interconnector currently supplies over 40% of Bulgaria’s domestic consumption during winter months, and more than 60% during summer, while also enabling virtual reverse flow deliveries to Greece. Since the start of its operations, over 34.5 million MWh have been transported through the IGB pipeline.