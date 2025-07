BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district on July 3 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, Trend reports.

At Fuzuli International Airport, the Deputy PM was welcomed by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Will be updated