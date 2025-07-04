Turkmenistan advocates for favorable investment climate within ECO framework

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Turkmenistan at the XVII summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) focused on the necessity of actively attracting investments in the region, stressing the importance of creating a favorable environment for the implementation of large economic projects, Trend reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov stated that the country plans to implement investment projects totaling more than half a billion dollars, including the creation of new industrial zones and the development of key infrastructure. In particular, there are plans to launch production and logistics platforms in the Sygyt Dagy region, which can accelerate the diversification of the economy.

“We call for the creation of a sustainable investment space where transparency, mutual benefit, and long-term economic sustainability will be ensured,” he said.

According to Meredov, Turkmenistan also relies on digitalization, technological renewal, and strengthening institutional mechanisms for working with investors.