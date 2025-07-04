Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish president predicts Azerbaijani Khankendi to star as new dev't center of Caucasus

Politics Materials 4 July 2025 15:51 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ I sincerely express my confidence that, thanks to the far-sighted position of my brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ancient city of Khankendi will become a new center of development and peace in the Caucasus region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Trend reports.

Erdoğan welcomed the holding of the ECO Summit in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"The convening of this assembly in the emancipated Khankendi imbues the occasion with significant gravity and relevance," he elaborated.

