China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to link to Trans-Afghan Corridor - Shavkat Mirziyoyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be connected to the Trans-Afghan corridor, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the 17th ECO summit, Trend's special correspondent sent to Khankendi reports.

"One of the priority areas remains the construction of alternative logistics chains against the backdrop of recent geopolitical events and disruptions in global logistics systems. In this context, the launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project has become an important step. In the future, this highway will be connected to the Trans-Afghan Corridor, which will open up new opportunities for the effective integration of transit routes in the region," he said.

Will be updated