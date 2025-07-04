Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss active promotion of mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Active promotion of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been discussed, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi, we were delighted to meet with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, actively promoting mutual investments, and exploring prospects for enhanced partnerships between the business communities of both countries," he emphasized.

