Pakistan's prime minister offers to develop low-carbon corridors within ECO

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed developing low-carbon corridors within the ECO framework, Sharif said during the 17th ECO summit, Trend's special correspondent sent to Khankendi reports.

"Pakistan proposes the development of low-carbon corridors, a corporate carbon market platform, and regional disaster resilience systems.

A dedicated framework for mobilizing climate finance, along with regional clean energy corridors and ecotourism initiatives, can further spur inclusive and sustainable growth by creating green jobs—especially for youth and women—and supporting livelihoods in vulnerable regions," he said.

