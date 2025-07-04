Tourism flow from ECO countries to Azerbaijan: Dynamics of revenues and arrivals

From January through May 2025, 161,541 tourists from ECO countries visited Azerbaijan, up 22.1 percent from 2024. Türkiye led in visitor numbers, followed by Kazakhstan and Pakistan. ECO tourists spent 265 million manat ($156 million), mainly on transport and accommodation.

