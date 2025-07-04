Tourism flow from ECO countries to Azerbaijan: Dynamics of revenues and arrivals
From January through May 2025, 161,541 tourists from ECO countries visited Azerbaijan, up 22.1 percent from 2024. Türkiye led in visitor numbers, followed by Kazakhstan and Pakistan. ECO tourists spent 265 million manat ($156 million), mainly on transport and accommodation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy