Kazakhstan’s Karaganda discloses expansion of industrial production and infrastructure
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
At a recent briefing, Karaganda region officials outlined ongoing industrial development, including new factories, green energy projects, and strong support for small businesses - all aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation. The region also revealed long-term investment plans to further strengthen its role as a key economic center in Kazakhstan.
