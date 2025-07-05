Kazakhstan’s Karaganda discloses expansion of industrial production and infrastructure

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region

At a recent briefing, Karaganda region officials outlined ongoing industrial development, including new factories, green energy projects, and strong support for small businesses - all aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation. The region also revealed long-term investment plans to further strengthen its role as a key economic center in Kazakhstan.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register