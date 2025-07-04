Court hears testimonies on Armenian armed forces firing on civilians and children during Kalbajar occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, the Military Court of Baku continued hearing the cases involving Azerbaijani citizens who were taken hostage by Armenian forces during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports.

The victim, Nasiba Guliyeva, told the court that she was only 13 years old during the occupation of Kalbajar. On March 31, 1993, she and her siblings were fleeing the region in a cargo truck when they came under fire by Armenian soldiers near an area known as “Tunnel.”

She clarified that at that time they moved without military escort and the majority of those present in the vehicle were children.

“They were shooting so much it felt like hail falling,” she said.

The victim recalled that her 3-year-old sister and three younger brothers were with her during the attack.

“I was hit by six bullets and shrapnel. Even today, I still carry many fragments in my body,” she stated.

Guliyeva later testified that she was taken hostage by Armenian forces. Her sister was taken for alleged medical treatment to the village of Vank in the Aghdara district during the first days of captivity. The next day, the family was informed of her death. Guliyeva told the court that her family has never heard from her sister Aygun and two of her brothers, Yashar and Mazahir Guliyev, since that time.

She also said that her brother Bakhtiyar, who was nine years old at the time, continues to suffer from long-term health problems after an Armenian soldier kicked him in the head while in captivity.

Guliyeva testified that they were detained in Khankendi for 3 months and 15 days. Upon her release, she was first taken to Yerevan and then brought to Baku.

“My parents are still alive. They are still waiting for their three children. They say the Armenians are keeping them, and that one day they will return,” she said.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.